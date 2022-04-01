HAIRSPRAY’s Sioux Falls performance is rescheduled for later this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion announced that HAIRSPRAY, originally scheduled for March 26, has been rescheduled.

The show will now take place on September 15 and 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The show goes on!

Patrons with tickets for the performance previously scheduled for March 26 at 2 p.m. will automatically be transferred to the performance on Thursday, September 15. Patrons with tickets for the performance previously scheduled for March 26 at 7:30 p.m. will automatically be transferred to the performance on Friday, September 16.

There are no further actions ticket holders need to take.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the September performances, they may go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Hairspray for alternatives.

The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused.

