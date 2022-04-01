Judd Hoos to represent South Dakota in the American Song Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota rock band is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Judd Hoos will be performing an original song on NBC’s American Song Contest next week.

Judd Hoos has become a household name throughout the state, and now the Black Hills based group is getting a chance to vault into the national spotlight.

“We’re just super excited, it’s going to be our biggest performance yet,” said Judd Hoos Lead Singer, Tyler Bills.

The American Song Contest pits all 50 states against each other in a competition to see which one has the best songwriter. Judd Hoos has been chosen to represent South Dakota.

“When we found out it was just unreal, we couldn’t believe it,” Judd Hoos Guitarist Andy Young said.

The band has cut a new track just for the show and is excited to test their skills.

“Being able to share something that we’ve created on our own is pretty awesome, to be able to show that to the country,” Young said.

Outside of music, a second passion of the band’s is craft beer. Which, has led to a relationship with Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls.

“They’re starting to blow up and we’re getting really excited to see what these guys can do,” said Remedy Brewing Company Co-Founder, Matt Hastad. “We’ve believed in them from day one and we hope they can really push themselves.”

Remedy is sponsoring the band for the second straight year, and the two have collaborated to create an IPA called Hoos Joos.

“It’s just a good combination, beer and music go together so well,” said Hastad.

Now, with the whole nation watching, Judd Hoos plans to make Remedy and South Dakota proud.

“It doesn’t even seem real,” Young said. “We’re just treating it like it’s another show, we’re not going to make it too big for ourselves and we don’t want to get psyched out, we want to treat it like another show and go out there and do as best we can.”

Remedy Brewing Company will be hosting a watch party for Judd Hoos’ performance this coming Monday, April 4 at their downtown Sioux Falls taproom. Of course, the brewery will have plenty of Hoos Joos on tap.

After watching the band play, viewers can help them advance in the competition. Vote for Judd Hoos on the NBC App, NBC.com, and through Tik Tok by searching American Song Contest and clicking on Judd Hoos.

Voters can cast ten votes on each platform, and Judd Hoos says they’ll appreciate each one of them.

American Song Contest airs at 7 p.m. on KDLT.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.