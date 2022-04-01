Avera Medical Minute
Most of South Dakota faces a moderate to severe drought

South Dakota Drought Monitor
South Dakota Drought Monitor(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half of the normal grass production this year.

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition has launched a special project called “Pray for Rain. Plan for Drought,” which is designed to provide resources to help ranchers mitigate the impact of long-term drought conditions.

The Grassland Coalition offers a mentoring network as a way to help farmers and ranchers.

