PBR returns to Sioux Falls for busy weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend PBR is returning to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

“We’re back home, Sioux Falls has been such a great community welcoming us here in the past, this was our first event back allowing fans in the stands after COVID,” Chief Production Officer Robby Greene said.

For professional bull rider and Canton resident, Matt Triplett, the Sioux Falls show is always extra special.

“A lot of my family and friends are here so it’s just a great feeling to have the support from all the fans in this community it’s a great feeling being back home riding and I love it,” Triplett said.

Whether you’ve been going to bull riding shows your whole life or have never been to one there is plenty to see at the shows this weekend.

“You’re going to pay for the whole seat but you might only be using half of it all night cause it’s jam-packed action the whole night you got fireworks at the beginning basically a rock concert you’ll see some huge 90 point rides you’ll see some cowboys thrown in the air it’s just a fun weekend for the whole family to enjoy,” Triplett said.

PBR will be holding its first show of the weekend Friday night at 7:45 but shows will also be held on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

“This is a unique weekend as not only will we have three shows going on but we’ll also have the 15-15 where the 15 top cowboys in the world will be matched up with the 15 rankest bulls you’ve ever seen,” Greene said.

