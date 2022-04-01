Rain Spreads East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A quick-moving round of showers will zip to the east as we head through the rest of our Friday. There will be a few wet snowflakes mixed in, but I’m not expecting accumulating snowfall. This has already begun in western South Dakota and will move east throughout the day. We’ll see the rain in Sioux Falls by late this afternoon and into this evening. This will all be over with by midnight. Highs today will be in the upper 40s east and lower 50s to the west.

Heading into this weekend, sunshine will be back for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will begin to increase once again for Sunday as there will be another chance for a light round of precipitation. Once more, this will be mainly rain, but also have the potential to feature a few snowflakes. Highs on Sunday will still be in the 50s.

Sunshine will begin our week next week with highs in the 50s east and 60s west, but then we’re tracking another storm system to once again feature rain and the potential for some minor snow accumulations. Tuesday will feature rain, but similar to last week this will turn into some snowfall mixing in Tuesday night and into next Wednesday. We’ll monitor the threat for accumulations as we get closer.

Temperatures will rebound to the 50s and 60s by next weekend with sunshine.

