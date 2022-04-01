Sioux Area Metro route detours with 41st Street Interchange Reconstruction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the 41st Street interchange reconstruction project, Sioux Area Metro will be detouring weekday Routes 10 and 11, and Saturday’s Crosstown West Route beginning Monday, April 4, 2022.

These detours will affect riders traveling to the area north of 41st Street and Louise Avenue:

· Route 10 will no longer serve the Louise Avenue and 41st Street area. The route will detour south on Westlake Drive through The Market at Lake Lorraine.

· Route 11 will not serve 41st Street and Shirley Avenue. The route will detour north on Westlake Drive to 26th Street and south on Louise Avenue. Route 10 riders can transfer to the Route 11 bus to access the Louise Avenue and 41st Street area.

· The Crosstown West route on Saturdays will not serve the bus stop at 38th Street and Shirley Avenue. The route will have stops at Louise Avenue and 34th Street and at Louise Avenue and Walmart.

These detours are expected to remain in effect during the construction project, which is anticipated to take two years.

For more information about Sioux Area Metro, visit SiouxFalls.org/Sam

