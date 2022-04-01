Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls city building permits doubled year-over-year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reports show that Sioux Falls city building permits doubled year-over-year through the first quarter.

Last year the permit valuation was $212.9 million and $103.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Permit valuation totaled $376.2 million this year.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

