Spearfish man sentenced for attempted enticement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Spearfish man draws a 10-year federal prison term following his conviction of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Bernard Andrew Wagner Jr., 59, was arrested after he tried to sexually entice an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a minor. This was after Wagner started sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl he knew personally.

After serving his sentence, Wagner will be on supervised release for five years and be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.