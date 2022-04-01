Avera Medical Minute
THREE DOG NIGHT to perfom in Sioux Falls

Three Dog Night Live in Concert
Three Dog Night Live in Concert(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The band THREE DOG NIGHT is scheduled to perform in Sioux Falls this summer.

Three Dog Night is set to perform at Washington Pavilion on Thursday, July 7. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

THREE DOG NIGHT produced hit songs, “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala”, and “One.” The band is now in its 5th decade and claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.

This Grammy-nominated band is not content resting on its legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, THREE DOG NIGHT has embraced and been embraced by 21st-century music technology. New and existing fans buy THREE DOG NIGHT’s music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.

THREE DOG NIGHT also pushed boundaries by recording with the London Symphony Orchestra, giving fans new and old a chance to experience its dynamic performances of the hits as well as several new songs. The project, recorded at the famous Abbey Road studios in London and released to coincide with the band’s 35th Anniversary, added exciting new orchestral arrangements to THREE DOG NIGHT’s signature sound.

THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year. The hit-filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar) with Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums),) David Morgan (vocals) and Howard Lavarea (keyboards). The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”.

Their hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock, and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain, and elsewhere. Tens of millions of THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years.

