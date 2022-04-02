A Beautiful Saturday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first of three systems over the next week impacted the area Friday, bringing some light rain and snow showers to a good portion of the area. We get a break from the precipitation today, but our next chance of precipitation returns for Sunday, then the third round looks to move in by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Skies will be mainly clear after some morning clouds and areas of fog, mostly along and east of the James River. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-20 mph. Highs will climb into the 50s areawide, but may remain in the 40s east and in areas that still have some snow on the ground.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing throughout the night as the next system approaches from the northwest. Precipitation chances begin to increase after midnight north and west, but won’t reach the Sioux Falls until the early morning hours. The precipitation will fall mostly in the form of a wintry mix and snow, with mostly rain and some mix southeast. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s with winds become E to SE at 5-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers is expected during the morning but as temperatures warm, the precipitation will become all rain into the afternoon hours. Areas in northeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota could still see a rain/snow mix into the afternoon as the low tracks basically along I-90. Precipitation ends Sunday evening and skies will slowly clear after. Highs range from the 30s northeast to the 50s to near 60 along the South Dakota/Nebraska border. Winds will also be strong as well, shifting from the SE to the N and NW at 10-30 mph.

MONDAY: We will dry out and see a good amount of sunshine to kick off the first full week of April, but winds will become breezy out of the SE during the afternoon. The next storm system will move in Monday night, increasing clouds again and bringing with it a chance of showers. Highs range from the upper 40s east to 65-70 west.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: This is where things get a little tricky as this storm system will be the strongest and last the longest. The area of low pressure will track across the Dakotas Tuesday and then just sit and meander across the Dakotas and Minnesota through Thursday. Rain will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday, but then the precipitation will become more of a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday as colder air wraps around. The wind will also be very strong with sustained winds of 20-35 mph expected with gusts as high as 55 mph. This is still a few days away and things could still change, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more details. Precipitation totals will likely total a tenth to a half inch and snow totals look to remain on the light side. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, dropping into the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND: The forecast looks pretty good with a clear to partly cloudy sky and rain chances look minimal as of now. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday, but will climb into the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Models are trending towards widespread 60s and even some spots reaching the 70s for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.