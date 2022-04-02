Braced for Plitzuweit’s departure, Herbster looks to put successor in place soon

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day after leaving Vermillion to take over at West Virginia, Dawn Plitzuweit was honored by College Insider as the Kay Yow National Coach of the Year for her remarkable season at South Dakota.

The award goes to the coach who embodies a winning spirit while showing character on and off the court, something Dawn certainly did during a 29-6 season that saw her Coyotes reach the Sweet 16.

In the meantime back in Vermillion the search is on for her successor, a task that falls on the man who hired Plitzuweit six years ago, athletic director David Herbster.

Though he says he didn’t feel it was inevitable that Plitzuweit would be hired away after she helped guide USD into the Sweet 16, he’s almost always ready with a list of candidates.

“I think the breadth of her work is what has made her so attractive to schools. And it’s always going to come down to the right fit at the right time. This could’ve happened two years ago. It could have happened last year. I don’t give myself necessarily a time frame. I think the sooner the better really. I think we have a team here that’s hungry to understand and know who it’s leader is going to be. We have recruits out there. Be quick but don’t hurry. So we have to move pretty expeditiously in this whole process.” Herbster says.

Herbster says prior head coaching experience won’t be a must for the next hire but will be a big consideration.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.