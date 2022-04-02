Avera Medical Minute
First place on the line as SDSU & USD meet on softball diamond

Jacks and Coyotes each 2-1 in league play entering series in Vermillion
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the winter sports season almost over, it’s full steam ahead into the spring season, and that includes a South DAkota Showdown series weekend on the softball diamond in Vermillion with South Dakota hosting South Dakota State.

Coming off their Summit League titles and NCAA Tournament bid last year, the Jackrabbits were the pick to repeat in the preseason and thus far are 2-1 in the league and 12-5 overall.

The Coyotes, though, are 2-1 as well and last year were the only Summit League team to defeat the Jackrabbits during the regular season.

It sets the stage for a fun three game set which starts tomorrow at noon with a doubleheader followed by the series finale at 11 AM on Sunday.

