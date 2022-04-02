Fundraiser for Veterans Community Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser for the Veterans Community Project is taking place Saturday at the Sports Bowl in Sioux Falls.

The event runs from 1 PM- 6 PM with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, a silent auction, and a bake sale. It is $25 to bowl per hour with proceeds going to the project.

Adrian VanBochve, a supporter of the project and volunteer for the fundraiser joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

