Mason Archambault returning to USD for final season

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After entering his name into the transfer portal following the dismissal of Todd Lee, USD senior Mason Archambault announced via Twitter tonight that he has elected to return to the Coyotes and new head coach Eric Peterson for his final year of eligibility.

Proud to announce that I will be returning to South Dakota for my 5th year!🙏🏼



Run it back! pic.twitter.com/3UBPQL8scg — Wave Papi💉 (@masonarchambaul) April 1, 2022

The Rapid City native was the Coyotes’ second leading scorer last year at 14.5 points per game.

This also comes on the day that former Dakota Valley standout and UND transfer Paul Bruns officially signed on with USD.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.