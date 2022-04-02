Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mason Archambault returning to USD for final season

Was second on Coyotes last year with 14.5 points per game
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After entering his name into the transfer portal following the dismissal of Todd Lee, USD senior Mason Archambault announced via Twitter tonight that he has elected to return to the Coyotes and new head coach Eric Peterson for his final year of eligibility.

The Rapid City native was the Coyotes’ second leading scorer last year at 14.5 points per game.

This also comes on the day that former Dakota Valley standout and UND transfer Paul Bruns officially signed on with USD.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Samuel Roberts Mug Shot
Police: Young multiple-robbery suspect has been arrested
Black Hills man shot and killed intruder, authorities say
One dead in Sioux Falls Officer Involved Shooting
Police: One dead after officer-involved shooting, northwest Sioux Falls

Latest News

Defeat UCLA 62-59
SDSU women prep for WNIT Championship & first nationally televised game at Frost Arena
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere
Introducing Dawn Plitzuweit as new women's basketball head coach in 2016
Braced for Plitzuweit’s departure, Herbster looks to put successor in place soon
At SDSU-USD softball game
First place on the line as SDSU & USD meet on softball diamond