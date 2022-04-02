SDSU women prep for WNIT Championship & first nationally televised game at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The atmosphere at Frost Arena for South Dakota State women’s basketball has been special for some time now with this year’s WNIT run only amplifying things.

And tomorrow, for the first time ever, a national television audience will get a glimpse of it.

After last night’s 62-59 semifinal win over UCLA in front of a sellout crowd of 5,227, the Jackrabbits advanced to the championship game on Saturday against Seton Hall which they will once again host.

The game will be on CBS Sports Network coast-to-coast, marking the first time that an SDSU women’s basketball game has ever been nationally televised from Frost Arena. It is just the second in the nearly 50-year old building’s history that the building has hosted a national telecast, joining the 2012 SDSU-Buffalo men’s game.

Late Friday night it was announced that, for the second straight game, Frost Arena will be sold out.

We are officially 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 for tomorrow’s WNIT CHAMPIONSHIP game against Seton Hall! 🙌



SDSU students will still gain FREE admission, courtesy of SDSU President Barry Dunn, by swiping their student ID. First come, first serve.. so be EARLY & be LOUD.

The big crowd will see the Jacks face a Seton Hall team that’s traveling in from their 74-73 semifinal win last night at Middle Tennessee State. Both teams facing a quick turnaround, yet running on adrenaline knowing that a championship is at stake.

Tipoff is set for 2:00 PM.

