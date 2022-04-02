Teachers Receive Education Grants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today, five teachers at the Ben Riffle Middle School received grants to use on various different projects for their students.

With the ups and downs that the pandemic has caused in the last two years within school districts, many teachers look forward to potential for a grant to give students new opportunities for education.

The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation has many reasons to be excited about awarding 88 grants to teachers in the district.

“The last two years operating in a pandemic, you can’t train for that. So, for us to be able to go in and really celebrate and highlight these teachers’ and recognize them for how much they invest in their student’s day in, and day out is so important.” said Allison Struck, Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation director.

This will give students the opportunity to experience learning through different activities than they may be used to. 6th grade ELA teacher, Christina Carpenter, says she will be using her grant to give students the experience of managing an outdoor garden, helping them learn about composting, agriculture, and nutrition.

“We have the idea of building 12 raised garden beds, already we’ve been working with South Dakota Ag in the classroom and groundworks, and they have generously donated grow lights and seedling beds as well as some vegetable seeds for us to plant.” said Christina Carpenter, 6th Grade ELA Teacher.

Although this is a great opportunity for teachers to be recognized for their hard work, 6th Grade science teacher, Tyler Beisch, who is using his grant for STEM related activities such as 3D printers and Drones says it really comes down to helping the students and giving them the interactive experiences.

“My name was announced but this is for my kids, when I look at it, I really do want something for them, and we have had this amazing partner with the education foundation. They are always there helping teachers and doing it. They really do provide for teachers to provide for our students.” said Tyler Beisch, 6th Grade Science Teacher.

The Sioux Falls public schools’ education foundation will be giving out the remainder of the teacher grants in the upcoming weeks.

