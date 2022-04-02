Avera Medical Minute
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere

Bruin leader Cori Close worked with Jackrabbits Aaron Johnston during U19 World Cup last summer
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though UCLA would much rather be playing in tomorrow’s WNIT final their head coach, Cori Close, left Brookings impressed with the atmosphere following her team’s 62-59 semifinal loss at South Dakota State.

Close coached with Aaron Johnston last summer on the United States Under 19 team that won a gold medal during the World Cup.

She says Brookings and the environment lived up to the hype, and that the rest of the country should take note.

