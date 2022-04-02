UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though UCLA would much rather be playing in tomorrow’s WNIT final their head coach, Cori Close, left Brookings impressed with the atmosphere following her team’s 62-59 semifinal loss at South Dakota State.

Close coached with Aaron Johnston last summer on the United States Under 19 team that won a gold medal during the World Cup.

She says Brookings and the environment lived up to the hype, and that the rest of the country should take note.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.