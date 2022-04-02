Weekend Forecast: Sunshine Today, Precipitation Chances Return Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first of three systems over the next week impacted the area Friday, bringing some light rain and snow showers to a good portion of the area. Totals weren’t all that impressive, but some places like Pierre did see over a tenth of an inch of rain Friday.

We get a break from the precipitation for our Saturday with plenty of sunshine after some morning clouds and fog. Winds will be light during the morning, but will pick up a bit out of the NW heading into the afternoon. Highs range from around 50 to around 60 south and west. Sioux Falls will see a high of 57, Aberdeen a high of 55 and Pierre a high of 59.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the night tonight as the next system approaches from the northwest. Precipitation chances begin to increase after midnight north and west, but won’t reach the Sioux Falls area until the early morning hours. The precipitation will fall mostly in the form of a wintry mix and snow, with mostly rain and some mix southeast. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s with winds become E to SE at 5-20 mph. Lows will drop back to 33 in Sioux Falls, 30 in Aberdeen and 34 in Pierre.

Rain and snow shower chances will continue during the morning hours Sunday but as temperatures warm, the precipitation should become all rain into the afternoon hours though areas in northeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota could still see a rain/snow mix into the afternoon as the low tracks basically along I-90. Precipitation ends Sunday evening and skies will slowly clear after. Highs range from the 30s northeast to the 50s to near 60 along the South Dakota/Nebraska border. Winds will also be strong as well, shifting from the SE to the N and NW at 10-30 mph. Sioux Falls will see a high of 56 and a low of 27, Aberdeen a high of 44 and low of 24 while Pierre will have a high of 50 and a low of 25.

Monday is looking good with a good amount of sunshine, but winds will become breezy out of the SE during the afternoon hours. The next storm system will move in Monday night, increasing clouds again and bringing with it a chance of showers. Highs range from the upper 40s east to 65-70 west. Sioux Falls will see a high of 56 and a low of 41, Aberdeen a high of 54 and low of 40 while Pierre will have a high of 66 and a low of 41.

