Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana & Mankato split Top 15 softball showdown

Vikings win opener 5-3 but fall in second game 401
7th ranked Vikings win first game 5-3 before falling to #15 Mankato 4-1 in game two
By Zach Borg and Augustana Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana softball team earned a win over No. 15 Minnesota State and also dropped a contest to the Mavericks Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota. Augustana is now 19-6 on the season and 3-1 in the NSIC. Minnesota State is 21-7, 3-1.

Gracey Brink had a strong day at the plate, tallying three hits in the doubleheader while Ashley Mickschl picked up her eighth win of the year.

Game One: No. 7 Augustana 5, No. 15 Minnesota State 3

After proving to be the only NSIC team to defeat Minnesota State pitcher Mackenzie Ward in 2021, the Vikings have again proven to show the recipe for defeat in the doubleheader’s first game.

Ashley Mickschl picked up the win in the circle, her eighth of 2022, tossing 5.0 innings while striking out five and giving up five hits. Olivia Hazelbaker earned the save by tossing the final two innings.

After falling behind 2-0 in the second inning, the Vikings got on the scoreboard with a Mary Pardo solo home run.

Still in the third inning, Gracey Brink stepped up to the plate and smacked a triple into center field with the bases loaded. The triple scored Delaney Young, Torri Chute and Kennedy Buckman to take a 4-2 lead.

A Young home run into deep left field propelled the Vikings’ lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning.

Although Minnesota State was able to scratch a run across in the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings prevailed with the 5-3 score.

The Vikings tallied four hits with one each from Pardo, Young, Buckman and Brink.

Game Two: No. 15 Minnesota State 4, No. 7 Augustana 1

The Augustana offense tallied five hits but was unable to push more than one run across the plate in the first NSIC loss of the season.

That run came in the fourth inning with the Vikings trailing 1-0. Gracey Brink singled through the left side, scoring Torri Chute who had reached base by a single through the right side.

The Mavericks struck back in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead and added a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings for the 4-1 final score. Amber Elliott was charged with just her second loss of 2022 after giving up three runs, just one earned, and four hits.

Chute tallied two of the Vikings’ five hits while Brink had another two hits. The fifth hit came from Abby Lien.

Up Next

Augustana remains in Mankato to face Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday. Game one is slated for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured
One dead in Sioux Falls Officer Involved Shooting
Police: One dead after officer-involved shooting, northwest Sioux Falls
Greg Swanson frequently attends the games in Minneapolis with his friends from high school
Former Minnesota Vikings coming to Aberdeen for fan’s fundraiser
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! SDSU edges UCLA in front of sellout WNIT Semifinal crowd

Latest News

Teams split softball doubleheader on Saturday
Summit-leading Coyotes & Jackrabbits split softball doubleheader
Pitches during win at MSU-Mankato
Augie softball splits at Mankato
Teams split softball doubleheader on Saturday
USD & SDSU Softball split doubleheader
SDSU Wins the WNIT