First Alert Forecast: Rain, Snow Showers, Gusty Winds Today; More Precipitation and Wind Midweek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The second of three low pressure systems will track through the region today and bring with it another round of rain, snow and wintry mix showers to the area. The better chance for snow and wintry mix showers will be in northern South Dakota stretching back into southwest Minnesota. Areas south of there will see the precipitation more spotty and in the form of rain. Overall precipitation will run from a trace to a quarter of an inch and snowfall will run a trace to two inches. The other story will be the strong winds with this system, in particular south-central and northwest South Dakota. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for these areas through 7 PM tonight, where winds could gust up to 50 mph. Highs today will range from 37-42 northeast to 57-63 south and southeast.

Precipitation will end this evening and skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear as the system departs. Winds will be gusty during the early evening, but will decrease and shift back towards the south and southeast late tonight. Lows drop back into the 20s tonight.

Monday is still looking good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There could be some patchy fog in spots during the morning hours, but not expected to be anything too crazy. Highs range from around 50 east to the upper 60s west.

The next storm system moves in Monday night and will continue for a couple days. The next area of low pressure will track across northern South Dakota Monday night into Tuesday and then become a cutoff low, which means it will just sit and meander across the Dakotas and Minnesota through Thursday. There will be two waves with this system as well. Rain will begin Monday night and continue through Tuesday with the second wave Wednesday into Thursday. The precipitation will become more of a wintry mix Wednesday morning, changing to mostly all rain Wednesday day before turning back into a wintry mix and light snow Wednesday night into Thursday as colder air wraps around. The wind will also be very strong with sustained winds of 20-40 mph expected with gusts as high as 60 mph, so wind alerts will likely be needed. Precipitation totals will likely total a tenth to a half inch and snow totals look to run from a trace to 2 inches. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, dropping into the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Next weekend looks good still with sunshine and rebounding temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday, but will climb back into the 50s and 60s for the weekend with some spots reaching the lower 70s.

