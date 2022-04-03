Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbits take rubber game from Coyotes in Vermillion

SDSU takes softball series with 4-1 victory on Sunday
Jacks take softball series from Coyotes with 4-1 win
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jocelyn Carrillo went 1-3 with a homerun, two RBI and a run scored, and Grace Glanzer pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to lead South Dakota State to a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at arch-rival South Dakota in college softball action.

SDSU (23-9, 4-2 SL) won the final two games of the series after USD (18-16, 3-3 SL) claimed the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader.

Glanzer improved to 12-3 on the year and allowed five hits while walking only one. Jocelyn’s twin sister Rozelyn Carrillo went 1-2 with an RBI as well. Lindsey Culver also went 1-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Clara Edwards, who picked up the win for the Coyotes yesterday, worked all seven innings. Though she only allowed two earned runs on five hits the freshman hurler struggled with her control at times, walking seven and striking out three. Jordyn Pender drove in the lone USD run with an RBI groundout. Courtney Wilson went 2-3 with a run scored.

The Coyotes continue Summit League play next weekend with a three game series in St. Paul against St. Thomas. They’ll play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday followed by a single game on Sunday at 11:00 AM.

The Jackrabbits will step out of conference play for a doubleheader on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota beginning at 3:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
Jackrabbits win first WNIT title
SDSU defeats Seton Hall to claim WNIT Championship
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere
Greg Swanson frequently attends the games in Minneapolis with his friends from high school
Former Minnesota Vikings coming to Aberdeen for fan’s fundraiser
Defeat UCLA 62-59
SDSU women prep for WNIT Championship & first nationally televised game at Frost Arena

Latest News

Players hug on bench during final seconds of 82-50 title game win over Seton Hall
SDSU sticks together through trying season to end on sweet note with WNIT title
SDSU takes rubber game from USD
WNIT title ends trying year on sweet note for SDSU
Pitches during win at MSU-Mankato
Augustana & Mankato split Top 15 softball showdown