Jackrabbits take rubber game from Coyotes in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jocelyn Carrillo went 1-3 with a homerun, two RBI and a run scored, and Grace Glanzer pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to lead South Dakota State to a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at arch-rival South Dakota in college softball action.

SDSU (23-9, 4-2 SL) won the final two games of the series after USD (18-16, 3-3 SL) claimed the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader.

Glanzer improved to 12-3 on the year and allowed five hits while walking only one. Jocelyn’s twin sister Rozelyn Carrillo went 1-2 with an RBI as well. Lindsey Culver also went 1-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Clara Edwards, who picked up the win for the Coyotes yesterday, worked all seven innings. Though she only allowed two earned runs on five hits the freshman hurler struggled with her control at times, walking seven and striking out three. Jordyn Pender drove in the lone USD run with an RBI groundout. Courtney Wilson went 2-3 with a run scored.

The Coyotes continue Summit League play next weekend with a three game series in St. Paul against St. Thomas. They’ll play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday followed by a single game on Sunday at 11:00 AM.

The Jackrabbits will step out of conference play for a doubleheader on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota beginning at 3:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights and reaction!

