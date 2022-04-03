Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male subject in his 30′s jumped out of a RAM pickup and landed on the pavement.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened at East Sioux and South Cleveland Avenue.

Stay with Dakota News Now and we will have more details throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.