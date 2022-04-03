Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries

Avera Medical Minute
Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male subject in his 30′s jumped out of a RAM pickup and he landed on the pavement.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male subject in his 30′s jumped out of a RAM pickup and landed on the pavement.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened at East Sioux and South Cleveland Avenue.

Stay with Dakota News Now and we will have more details throughout the day.

