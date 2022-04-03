SDSU Fans Gather at Gateway Casino for Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While some fans went to the game today, others chose to watch the game at local restaurants such as the Gateway Casino where the energy was just as high.

There was a lot of excitement at the Gateway Casino with SDSU fans cheering on the jackrabbits. Many of them dressed in blue and yellow to show their support.

For many SDSU fans, following different jackrabbit sports teams has become a tradition.

“My family all graduated from there, so just following their football, their men’s team, their women’s team. Their women’s team has been good for so long and to finally see them make it to this it’s pretty cool.” Said jackrabbit fan, Jackson Rentschler.

This support is definitely reflected in the atmosphere at Gateway with tables packed and cheering in support for the girls.

“It is so busy here, I mean it’s a really good atmosphere, everyone is wearing yellow and blue. We’re huge fans just here to support and even people who aren’t SDSU fans are here supporting us so it’s just really fun.” Said jackrabbit fan, Carrie Kiag.

SDSU fan, Jackson Rentschler says SDSU fans are special in that they almost always show up for events like this and help to celebrate the different teams.

“Whether it’s football, basketball, SDSU fans, you go to the Summit League tournament, they just show up to support their teams. Especially their women’s basketball teams, it’s neat to see how they rally around them.” Said Rentschler.

With the outcome of today’s game many of the fans were thankful they got to be a part of the win and cheer on the jackrabbits.

