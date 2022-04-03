Avera Medical Minute
SDSU sticks together through trying season to end on sweet note with WNIT title

Jackrabbits weather injuries, off-court issues and disappointments
Jacks finish 29-9
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The notion of the South Dakota State women cutting down the nets after winning a WNIT championship might have seemed a bit far fetched back in December.

And though it wasn’t the tournament they set out to be in, the Jackrabbits set out to end a trying year on their terms, and that is just what South Dakota State did yesterday in defeating Seton Hall 82-50 to win their first WNIT title.

Injuries were a common theme through the year, from Myah Selland and others at the beginning which contributed to a slow 3-7 start, to the loss of starting point guard Paige Meyer at the end of the year heading into the conference tournament.

There were off the court issues as well and the disappointment at the end of falling to arch rival USD in the Summit League Tournament championship and being snubbed from the NCAA Tournament field.

All things that could have broken them instead brought the Jacks closer together and brought some of their best basketball of the season in their six WNIT wins.

