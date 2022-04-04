Avera Medical Minute
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970, Desirea Dynette Tulio 12-02-1979, Shantell Marie Jandreau 10-23-1987(Buffalo Ridge Drug & Violent Crime Task Force)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (BRDTF) have arrested five people they say are involved in possessing methamphetamine.

Reports indicate the BRDTF executed a narcotics search warrant at a Pipestone, MN residence with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and the HEAT tactical entry team.

As a result of the search warrant, Agents located multiple items of methamphetamine paraphernalia including pipes, scales, packaging, and hypodermic needles. In addition, agents located 6.64 grams of packaged methamphetamine, 11.25 fl oz of liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 342.56 grams, and a stolen vehicle. Task Force Agents also removed a juvenile from the residence.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrant at the residence:

· Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984

o 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime - Possess 50 grams or more - methamphetamine

o Drugs – Meth related crimes involving children

· David Busch 03-06-1972

o 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime - Possess 50 grams or more – methamphetamine

o Drugs – Meth related crimes involving children

· Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970

o 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime - Possess 50 grams or more – methamphetamine

o Drugs – Meth related crimes involving children

· Desirea Dynette Tulio 12-02-1979

o 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime - Possess 50 grams or more – methamphetamine

o Drugs – Meth related crimes involving children

A subsequent traffic stop investigation of a vehicle Agents observed leaving the residence resulted in Agents and Deputies locating a single large shard of methamphetamine weighing 57.05 grams, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and marijuana inside the vehicle. Two passenger juveniles were also located inside the vehicle. The driver below was arrested on the scene:

· Shantell Marie Jandreau 10-23-1987

o 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime - Possess 50 grams or more – methamphetamine

o Drugs – Meth related crimes involving children

o 2nd Degree DWI operate motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance

