Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas

Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help relieve pain for customers at the pump.

The restaurant said that starting Monday and lasting until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of side, and tea will come with a $10 gas gift card at participating locations.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer in a news release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. The restaurant said as a “family-forward” chain, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The restaurant mentioned Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Jackrabbits win first WNIT title
SDSU defeats Seton Hall to claim WNIT Championship
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
First Alert Forecast: Rain, Snow Showers, Gusty Winds Today; More Precipitation and Wind Midweek

Latest News

Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming, found safe in Texas
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Gas prices fall for second straight week
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Suddenly, Tesla’s Elon Musk is Twitter’s biggest stakeholder
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine
FILE - A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Medicare says that millions...
Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores