Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire name new Chief Executive Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs have a new Chief Executive Officer effective April 11.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire (BGCSE) announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously named Stacy Jones as the next Chief Executive Officer. BGCSE conducted its search process with the assistance of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO Search Team.

According to a press release, Jones has a bachelor’s degree in both Speech Communication: Radio/TV and Political Science from Southwest Minnesota State University. After more than a decade as a journalist with KELO-TV, Jones joined Sanford Health where she spent 13 years managing public relations, corporate communications, and marketing through much of the health system’s major growth. Most recently, she served as executive director of marketing and communications for Legacy Development and Consulting Company.

In addition to her professional career, Jones has also served on multiple non-profit boards in the Sioux Falls area including the Sioux Empire United Way and Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. She is currently president of Brandon Valley Band Parents, Inc. - a volunteer, non-profit organization supporting band students in the Brandon Valley School District.

For Jones, the BGCSE opportunity is an honor, “I am thrilled, humbled, and honored to have been selected to lead the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire and to become part of such a valuable community-oriented organization. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is incredibly important, and the organization has tremendous impact on the lives of young people. To have the opportunity to directly impact the lives of so many children in area is truly exciting. I look forward to working with businesses, organizations, and other partners around the Sioux Falls area to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential.”

As CEO, Jones’ responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships. The CEO also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator. Jones, in partnership with her team, will oversee the organization’s clubs. The CEO reports to BGCSE Board Chair, Sandy Soyland.

In her spare time, Jones spends time with her husband and two teenage children usually camping, boating, or attending music /band events and competitions.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.