Broadway’s Tony Award®-Winning musical COME FROM AWAY debuts in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - COME FROM AWAY is coming to Sioux Falls this spring.

The Washington Pavilion announced the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Sioux Falls debut on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage May 3–8, 2022.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Nearly 40 planes were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, when they couldn’t land in the United States after the September 11 attacks in 2001. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. The people of Gander showed hospitality, generosity, and kindness to the “come from aways,” and tucked inside the narrative is a fabulous love story, too.

“This show is honestly life changing. The stories woven into this musical are beautiful and heart-breaking and thoughtful and inspiring. This will be a show that you will take with you forever. It is truly one of the most incredible pieces of art and storytelling I’ve ever experienced. I can’t say enough about the profound beauty of this show,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

COME FROM AWAY is a modern musical originally produced in 2015. It began performances on Broadway in February 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017. It continues to play to standing-room-only audiences. A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash-hit musical has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley).

Tickets are available throughout the eight performances, including two matinees and six evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.

