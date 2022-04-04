Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Department of Public Safety will hold a briefing on Ravnsborg case

State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold a public briefing to discuss the highway patrol’s role in the investigation into the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg faces an impeachment vote on April 12 for his role in the crash, where he struck and killed a pedestrian near Highmore in Sep. of 2020.

Lawmakers have already heard extensive testimony from law enforcement on this crash, but that was nearly entirely from the North Dakota DCI, which led the investigation due to a potential conflict of interest from Ravnsborg’s involvement.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s briefing will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 1 p.m., at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center.

In anticipation of that briefing, DPS has released information that supplements what has been publicly reported on by the media from its investigative report, which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Jackrabbits win first WNIT title
SDSU defeats Seton Hall to claim WNIT Championship
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
First Alert Forecast: Rain, Snow Showers, Gusty Winds Today; More Precipitation and Wind Midweek

Latest News

2022 candidates for Sioux Falls Mayoral Election
Sioux Falls mayor candidates debate at 5:30 tonight
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
Dakota State’s vision for a new athletics complex is well on it’s way to becoming a reality,...
DSU announces Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign
Stacy Jones new CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire name new Chief Executive Officer