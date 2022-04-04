Department of Public Safety will hold a briefing on Ravnsborg case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold a public briefing to discuss the highway patrol’s role in the investigation into the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg faces an impeachment vote on April 12 for his role in the crash, where he struck and killed a pedestrian near Highmore in Sep. of 2020.

Lawmakers have already heard extensive testimony from law enforcement on this crash, but that was nearly entirely from the North Dakota DCI, which led the investigation due to a potential conflict of interest from Ravnsborg’s involvement.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s briefing will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 1 p.m., at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center.

In anticipation of that briefing, DPS has released information that supplements what has been publicly reported on by the media from its investigative report, which can be found here.

