Gardening with the Masters spring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The president of the Minnehaha Master Gardeners Cami Jacobsen joined us to talk about the Gardening with the Masters event happening this Saturday. The event begins at 8:30 am and ends at 3 pm. It will be held at the Mikkelson Auditorium at Augustana University and tickets are $25.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minnehaha-master-gardeners-2022-spring-event-tickets-263975757597

