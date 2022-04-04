Avera Medical Minute
Gardening with the Masters spring event

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The president of the Minnehaha Master Gardeners Cami Jacobsen joined us to talk about the Gardening with the Masters event happening this Saturday. The event begins at 8:30 am and ends at 3 pm. It will be held at the Mikkelson Auditorium at Augustana University and tickets are $25.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minnehaha-master-gardeners-2022-spring-event-tickets-263975757597

