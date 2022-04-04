Avera Medical Minute
Kids continue to hitch a ride in Rapid City

Rapid Ride Youth Program continues to be popular.
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2017 the Mayor of Rapid City introduced the “Youth Ride Free” program, helping students get to and from school.

The program has since expanded allowing kids to use the program for any means of transportation. Going to work, practices, or the swimming center, if the buses are running, kids can ride for free. In March, the program recorded over four thousand trips, a nineteen percent increase over twenty twenty-one and a seventeen percent increase over February. It gives more than just rides, it helps our community.

“So, implementing the Youth Ride Free program has actually helping the community in getting our youth out doing things. Not just like I said school, but all other activities, jobs, going to the swim center all of that type of things” said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit Division Manager.

The program runs year-round and is free to register for your kid.

