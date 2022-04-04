Miss SD State Fair Opens Little Lending Library in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may have heard of little lending libraries, but if not, they are libraries where people can borrow books and return them without a library card, and they are completely free.

Now, one is open at a local apartment complex in Sioux Falls.

Little lending libraries are designed to inspire children and adults to read by giving them easy access to different books completely free.

It’s something that’s near and dear to Miss SD State Fair Miranda O’Bryan.

“Reading is an Integral party of your life. I truly believe that reading sets you up for your education, your career, everything that you do, and our reading literacy rates are incredibly low.” Said Miss SD State Fair, Miranda O’Bryan.

This is why she set up a little lending library at Turning Leaf Apartments in Sioux Falls.

O’Bryan says it’s about sparking interest through accessibility.

“Part of that is of course access, but it is also about finding something that inspires you to continue reading. So, the beauty of the little library is there’s tons of options and if you pick up a book one day that you think is not for you, go ahead and put it back and grab a different one and try a different book and just keep reading.” Said O’Bryan.

Property manager, Opinney Gilo is excited about what the little library brings to complex and families who live nearby.

“This would be a great idea because there are so many kids in the neighborhood. It’s not just my property here but it’s next door to their kids. After school, the library is a little far from here so I feel like this would be a great opportunity.” Said Opinney Gilo Property manager of Turning Leaf Apartments.

This is the fourth little library O’Bryan has put up in South Dakota and she hopes the latest will positively impact Sioux Falls like they have in other communities.

“I get email and calls from people who happen to be driving by and they see that a kid just walked away with a couple of books and an adult and child walked by after them and put more in there. So, it is just ever-growing and ever-changing,” said O’Bryan.

There are several little lending libraries in the Sioux Falls area, so if you’re looking for a new book at no cost, try finding one near you.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.