Police: 20-year-old woman arrested in Mitchell after admitting to firing gun at a parked car

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department says a 20-year-old woman faces multiple criminal charges after admitting to firing shots at a parked vehicle in Mitchell.

Authorities say on March 31, officers from the Mitchell Police Department responded to a report of several shots fired from a vehicle in central-eastern Mitchell. Upon arrival, officers found several bullet holes in a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence. Officers were able to get a description of the possible offender’s vehicle through witness interviews.

Officials say the vehicle was located, and a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle and a residence associated with the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle evidence of the vehicle’s involvement in the shooting was recovered. During a search of the residence, a pistol, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Reports indicate the registered owner of the vehicle is 20-year-old Jade Ott, who was interviewed and admitted the pistol found during the search belonged to her and that she was responsible for the shooting.

Authorities say an arrest warrant was issued on April 1 charging Ott with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of More than two ounces but less than 1/2 pound of Marijuana, Three Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Discharge of Firearm at an Occupied Structure or Motor Vehicle, Commission of a Felony while Armed with Firearm, and Intentional Property Damage.

