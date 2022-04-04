Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: 20-year-old woman arrested in Mitchell after admitting to firing gun at a parked car

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department says a 20-year-old woman faces multiple criminal charges after admitting to firing shots at a parked vehicle in Mitchell.

Authorities say on March 31, officers from the Mitchell Police Department responded to a report of several shots fired from a vehicle in central-eastern Mitchell. Upon arrival, officers found several bullet holes in a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence. Officers were able to get a description of the possible offender’s vehicle through witness interviews.

Officials say the vehicle was located, and a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle and a residence associated with the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle evidence of the vehicle’s involvement in the shooting was recovered. During a search of the residence, a pistol, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Reports indicate the registered owner of the vehicle is 20-year-old Jade Ott, who was interviewed and admitted the pistol found during the search belonged to her and that she was responsible for the shooting.

Authorities say an arrest warrant was issued on April 1 charging Ott with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of More than two ounces but less than 1/2 pound of Marijuana, Three Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Discharge of Firearm at an Occupied Structure or Motor Vehicle, Commission of a Felony while Armed with Firearm, and Intentional Property Damage.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Jackrabbits win first WNIT title
SDSU defeats Seton Hall to claim WNIT Championship

Latest News

The Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning the public of a dangerous 'Orbeez challenge'...
Police: Young girls shot at with Orbeez gel pellets at Prarie Trail Park
Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
UPDATED: Department of Public Safety will hold a briefing on Ravnsborg case
2022 candidates for Sioux Falls Mayoral Election
Sioux Falls mayor candidates debate at 5:30 tonight