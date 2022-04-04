Avera Medical Minute
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint

Alexander Cota Mugshot
Alexander Cota Mugshot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a man was held at gunpoint, told to drive, and then left on the side of a road as suspects drove off with his car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a man received a text from a woman he knew, asking him to give her a ride around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the 26-year-old victim drove to a spot near pine meadows place and hillside place and while he was waiting for the woman, two men approached him with guns and got in his car with him. The two suspects gave the victim driving directions and they ended up in Silver Place and Sunburst Place, and that’s where they told the victim to get out of the car, and he complied. The suspects then drove away with his car and the victim was not injured.

A deputy found the car parked in southwest Sioux Falls, police were able to use surveillance videos to find the one suspect who had the gun in a nearby business.

The suspect, named Alexander Cota, 24-years-old from Sioux Falls was arrested just after 11 a.m. for robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, grand theft, and possession of controlled substances.

After some investigating, police say the woman had not actually sent the text telling the victim to give her a ride, and police are still looking into what the text that was sent.

The victim was able to recover his car.

This investigation is ongoing, as police are still looking for the second suspect.

