Police: Young girls shot at with Orbeez gel pellets at Prarie Trail Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a group of young girls were shot at with Orbeez gel pellets.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a group of five 12/13-year-old girls were on the basketball court when a group of teenagers approached and shot them with Orbeez balls, small gel pellets. The incident occurred Saturday evening around 7:35 p.m. at Prairie Trail Park.

Clemens says the Orbeeze challenge isn’t safe and could lead to damages and injuries. Police say that while some people might think of this as a game and something done for harmless fun, criminal charges can be brought against those who participate in this challenge and shoot those who are unwilling participants.

