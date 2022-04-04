Presentation College hosts nursing panel, discusses rural impact

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College began its Mission Week on Monday with a panel featuring nursing students discussing rural healthcare.

During Mission Week, Presentation celebrates its core values. One of those core values is resourcefulness through being a leader in healthcare education.

B.S.N. Program Director Shelby Boettner says she sees firsthand the need for these healthcare workers in the local community after the pandemic causing burnout in many nurses.

”In addition to my position here, I’m actually a nurse in the E.R. over at Avera too, so I see that every department is hiring. Every department needs help, so with all those lapses, we really need to get nurses back into the hospital taking care of patients because we do need bedside nurses,” said Boettner.

Boettner says this is why she openly discusses burnout with her students. She says it has been a major concern among the more than 200 students in Presentation’s nursing programs, but addressing the issue helps prepare them.

”They are all very well aware that it is a thing, and I think they mentally prepare themselves that they are going to be worked hard,” said Boettner.

Presentation’s Simulation Lab Coordinator, Terry White, began paramedic school at 60 years of age when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

”Unfortunately, she passed away before I graduated, but that’s how I made the transition into medicine,” said White.

White served as a paramedic in Mobridge before coming to teach at Presentation. He says he knows firsthand the value of nurses in rural areas, and he passes that on to his students.

“It hits home. You know what a nurse is all about, especially when you visit a cancer center. Sickness doesn’t care, and they need to be taken care of. That illustrates the need for rural health providers,” said White.

At the “PC’s Nursing Program and its Impact on Rural Health” luncheon Monday, senior nursing students presented their research projects on subjects such as ventilator associated pneumonia and pain relievers in pediatrics.

Presentation will continue its Mission Week Tuesday with a “Lighting the World - One PC Grad at a Time” panel, featuring alumni from the college.

