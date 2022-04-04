Rain, Cooler Air Move in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We may see a little patchy fog around parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly to partly cloudy conditions for the rest of our Monday. The wind will start to switch to the southeast across the region, and we’ll see it pick up out west. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of south central South Dakota today for a high risk of fire danger. Highs will be in the 50s in the east with 60s and 70s out west. We start to feel the impacts of the next system tonight as clouds roll in and we bring in a chance of showers.

It look like we could see two waves with this system. The first wave will bring showers during the day Tuesday, then become more scattered Tuesday night. The second wave will be Wednesday into Thursday and this is when we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in. Most of the precipitation should still fall as mostly rain and I’m not expecting much, if any, in the way of accumulating snow. The wind will also be very strong with sustained winds of 20-40 mph expected with gusts to 50 mph or stronger. Precipitation totals will likely total a tenth to a half inch and snow totals look to remain less than two inches.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are looking pretty good! Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday, but we will climb into the 60s and 70s for Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for rain looks to move in sometime next week.

