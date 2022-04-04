Sioux Falls mayor candidates debate at 5:30 tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The candidates for Sioux Falls mayor will appear together in their first debate Monday night.

Taneeza Islam, Mayor Paul TenHaken, and David Zokaites will debate the issues facing Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

The debate will be moderated by Dakota News Now Anchor Brian Allen and Argus Leader Reporter Trevor Mitchell.

The debate will take place at the Belbas Theatre inside the Washington Pavilion. The public is invited.

It will also be streamed on the Facebook accounts of the host organizations, as well as DakotaNewsNow.com. It will also air in its entirety Monday evening at 9:00 p.m. on FOX Sioux Falls.

The debate is sponsored by Dakota News Now, the Argus Leader, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, and AARP South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls city election takes place Tuesday, April 12.

