Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died

Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos courtesy Pourier family)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The victim in the March 19 shooting at a Rapid City hotel has died of his wounds.

Myron Blaine Pourier, 19, reportedly died Sunday. He was shot in a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel during an argument.

The suspect in that shooting, 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office is now reviewing charges.

