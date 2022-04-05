Avera Medical Minute
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA

For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the third year in a row, a popular event will be canceled here in the Black Hills.

The news comes as Bear Country USA announced they will not be hosting Cubfest this year.

With only 9 bear cubs at the wildlife attraction, officials are concerned for their health and well-being.

A greater number of cubs are needed for the large crowd the event draws in so they can be frequently rotated to rest.

With only a handful of babies, Bear Country said this is not feasible.

