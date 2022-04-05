3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the third year in a row, a popular event will be canceled here in the Black Hills.

The news comes as Bear Country USA announced they will not be hosting Cubfest this year.

With only 9 bear cubs at the wildlife attraction, officials are concerned for their health and well-being.

A greater number of cubs are needed for the large crowd the event draws in so they can be frequently rotated to rest.

With only a handful of babies, Bear Country said this is not feasible.

