Avera Medical Minute: Relief From Achy and Painful Joints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “I am so eager now to finally be back on my feet with my grandkids,” said Scott Vanden Bosch.

Scott Vanden Bosch has a lot to look forward to these days, but that wasn’t always the case.

“Because the pain kept me from that,” said Vanden Bosch.

For the last 20 years, he has lived with pain in his back that migrated to his hip. The pain got so bad that it had a major impact on his daily life.

“It was starting to get to the point where at the end of the day I’d need to lay down flat, and put ice on it and it was just really limiting my walking abilities,” said Vanden Bosch.

Scott decided to look into his options. A physician brought up hip replacement surgery.

“Never had surgery in my life, never had broken bone, didn’t really know what to expect,” he said.

After doing his own research and consulting with his doctor, Scott decided to move forward with hip replacement surgery.

“It was such a relief knowing I would finally get some relief from this, knowing that it wasn’t going to go away from those x-rays and really trusting Dr. Braaksma,” said Vanden Bosch.

Avera Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Bryce Braaksma performed Scott’s surgery.

“To see them get back to doing the things they love, you don’t see anybody happier in the world. and for me, that’s the reason why I enjoy doing what I do,” said Dr. Braaksma.

Dr. Braaksma was not surprised to hear that Scott returned to work within just 8 days of the anterior surgical operation without a cane or walker.

“The advantage there is the recovery is faster, we don’t cut through the muscle, and we go between the muscles. So we stretch them out, so you still get some pain with that and swelling but much less than how it would be if you cut through the muscle which is the traditional method through the back of the hips.”

Scott says he’s glad he decided to undergo the procedure.

“There were definitely things I couldn’t do with my grandkids. When people say, ‘What was your number one reason to get a hip replacement, or get relief from your hip pain?’ It’s my grandkids. And they’re way too active for me to sit on the ground and watch them,” said Vanden Bosch.

More information can be found at www.Avera.org/MedicalMinute

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.