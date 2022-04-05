Avera Receives $11 Million gift to support capital improvements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera announced they received a transformational gift of $11 million to support patients, residents and families throughout Avera’s 72,000-square-mile health system.

“This gift will make life better for thousands of individuals we serve” said Bob Sutton, Avera President, and Chief Executive Officer. “This community member wishes to remain anonymous, but we want to thank them just the same. These funds will go toward projects that are needed to keep our health system moving forward.”

Thanks to this gift, several key projects throughout the five-state system will be realized and construction will begin in 2022.

These will include updates and facility projects at:

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus in Sioux Falls, SD

Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, SD

Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Marshall, MN

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Mitchell, SD

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, SD

“We are humbled by the difference this benefactor will make in the lives of those who entrust us with their care,” Avera Chief Philanthropy Officer, Dzenan Berberovic shared. “From the earliest days of our health system, generous individuals have been part of making the Sisters’ healing ministry a reality. This tradition continues today.”

Philanthropic support is vital in nonprofit health systems like Avera. Each year, more than 17,000 individuals and organizations provide gifts to support the patients, residents, and families served throughout Avera.

“Every gift matters at Avera because it is put to use immediately in helping to provide lifesaving care,” Sutton added. “On behalf of our nearly 20,000 employees, we express our sincere gratitude to this donor.”

