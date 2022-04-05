Cougars get bats working to rally past St. Cloud State in NSIC Baseball

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The bats of Ben Serie and Tyler Blackburn plus a stellar performance from the bullpen lifted the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (15-13, 7-6 NSIC) to a come-from-behind 11-9 win over St. Cloud State (15-10, 7-4 NSIC) in the series finale on a sunny Monday (April 4) at First National Bank Field.

The Cougars, which will host Minnesota Duluth in a mid-week doubleheader at Ronken Field at Augustana on Tuesday (1:30/3:30) pm, moved to 7-6 in league play and stand 15-13 overall.

Down 6-1 after three innings, USF put up two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth frame and two in the sixth inning before exploding for five in the seventh inning to take an 11-8 lead. Leading the charge was redshirt sophomore Ben Serie, who had three hits, including his team-best fifth home run of the season, along with an RBI and three runs scored. Senior Tyler Blackburn also had three hits and added three RBI plus two runs scored. USF also had a two-run single from Connor King, an RBI off a suicide squeeze by Trey Hubers plus a two-run single from Brady Klehr and a run-scoring hit from Kyle Gulbrandson in his first start of the season.

Sophomore right-hander Andrew Maslowski had a solid outing on the hill with five innings of work when he had three strikeouts. He allowed five earned runs and eight hits. Zachary Shastay (2-0) picked up the win in relief by going 1 2/3 innings and retiring all five SCSU hitters. Alex Bertram also had a strong outing as he did not allow a hit and had a strikeout in his one inning of work in the eighth inning. Alex Krout picked up the save – a league leading 5th – as he allowed just a hit and an unearned run in one inning on the hill.Fabian Villegas (1-1) took the loss for SCU as he allowed four runs (three earned) with two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. Jack Habeck started for SCSU and allowed six hits and four runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

Scoring Summary – USF jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when King was hit by a pitch and scored on Noah Christenson’s RBI double. After SCSU took a 6-1 lead, USF cut into the lead in the fourth inning. Serie and Hubers led off with singles and after Hubers stole second, Blackburn had a two-run single to bring home both runners. In the fifth inning, Series hit his fifth home run of the season with a shot over the left field wall. Down 7-4, USF closed to within a run in the sixth inning when Klehr had a two-run single. In the second inning with one out, USF put together a five-run rally. Blackburn had a bases-loaded single for an RBI and USF tied the score when Gulbrandson was hit by a pitch. Then USF had a two-run single with two outs by King for an 11-8 lead.

Stat Breakdown – In the series USF was led by Tyler Blackburn who had three hits in eight at bats with a .375 OBP. Ben Serie was 4-of-12 for a .333 average and had a .667 slugging mark. For the season USF is now hitting .285 with a .387 slugging and .378 OBP. USF has stolen 49 bases in 62 attempts and has a .957 fielding mark USF has 178 runs and 243 hits. Noah Christenson continues to lead USF with 40 hits, 27 runs, 25 RBI and has eight stolen bases. He also had a .435 OBP. Tyler Cate has a .343 average and 34 hits with a .436 obp as well as 10 steals in 11 tries. Brady Klehr is hitting .316 with a .456 slugging mark while Ben Serie had a .303 average and five home runs with 19 RBI. He owns a team-best .551 slugging and .404 obp.

