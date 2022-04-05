Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars crowned champion in 6th annual Downtown Mash Madness

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars Crowned Champion in 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness
Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars Crowned Champion in 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time, Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars is the champion of the 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness presented by Billon Nissan with the “Say Cheese!” brew.

Officials say this year’s brewery competition is set to be the largest in its history with participating breweries, beers sold, economic impact, and overall community support.

”Winning this year’s Mash Madness tells us that we’re going in the right direction while staying true to our roots. Next year we can’t wait to make another creative beer!” said Dan Berry, Owner of Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars.

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars Crowned Champion in 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness
Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars Crowned Champion in 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness(Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Manager, 605-338-4009 ext. 1013 Jared Indahl, DTSF Event Coordinator, 605-338-4009 ext. 1012)

Say Cheese! Is a sour ale conditioned on strawberries, sweet cherries, graham crackers, and cheesecake. The Say Cheese! will be available until supplies last and also available in to-go crawlers at Covert Artisan Ales.

In second place was Severance Brewing Co. with the “Severing Ties Series: Persnickery” and Remedy Brewing Company with the “Electric Fruitaloo” following in third place.

According to a press release, this year shattered previous records of Mash Madness. 5,320 beers were sold at the five breweries compared to 4,351 in 2021. $36,854 was spent on only Mash Madness brews compared to $26,808 in 2021. 

Officials say the overall economic impact of Mash Madness resulted in $161,462 compared to $132,052 in 2021.

Reports say the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 1,650 votes from 10,780 users this year. Covert Artisan Ales will keep the traveling Mash Madness trophy until next year. 

The 7th Annual Downtown Mash Madness is set for March 2023.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Police: 20-year-old woman arrested in Mitchell after admitting to firing gun at a parked car

Latest News

Report: South Dakota’s number of statehouse reporters remains flat in recent years
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Daily Thread comming soon to The Empire Mall
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel,...
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City
Rendering of Avera's planned Family Health Center in eastern Sioux Falls.
Avera Receives $11 Million gift to support capital improvements