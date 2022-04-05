Avera Medical Minute
Coyote Women ranked 24th in final basketball poll

USD Women finish in top 25 for 2nd time in Division One
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota women’s basketball ranks No. 24 in the final USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday.

The No. 24 Coyotes (29-6) reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history with NCAA Tournament wins over Ole Miss and Baylor. South Dakota captured the Summit League’s regular season crown and its third-straight Summit tournament title. The Coyotes qualified for their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Senior Chloe Lamb was the Summit League Player of the Year and Summit Tournament MVP, senior Hannah Sjerven was the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season and senior Liv Korngable snagged all-Summit honors for the second-straight year. Second-year freshmen Maddie Krull and Kyah Watson joined them in the starting five. Freshmen Grace Larkins was tabbed the Summit’s Sixth Woman of the Year.

South Dakota is ranked in the final USA Today Coaches Poll for the second time in three seasons. The Coyotes wrapped up the 2020 season ranked No. 11.

USD was receiving votes in the USA Today poll for seven of the final eight weeks in the regular season.

Rank

1 South Carolina (35-2)

2 Connecticut (30-6)

3 Stanford (32-4)

4 Louisville (30-5)

5 North Carolina State (32-4)

6 Texas (29-7)

7 Michigan (25-7)

8 Iowa State (28-7)

9 Maryland (23-9)

10 Indiana (24-9)

11 Baylor (28-7)

12 LSU (26-6)

13 Ohio State (25-7)

14 Iowa (24-8)

15 Tennessee (25-9)

16 North Carolina (25-7)

17 Notre Dame (25-9)

18 Arizona (21-8)

19 Brigham Young (26-4)

20 Florida Gulf Coast (30-3)

21 Oklahoma (25-9)

22 Central Florida (26-4)

23 Creighton (23-10)

24 South Dakota (29-6)

25 Virginia Tech (23-10)

Article courtesy USD Athletics

