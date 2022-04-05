Daily Thread comming soon to The Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Daily Thread will soon open doors in The Empire Mall.

According to a press release, the Daily Thread will be located next to Lids, across from Journeys Kidz. Daily Thread, owned by NYC Alliance, is a new retail concept selling multi-brand, value-priced apparel including Juicy Couture, 525, Tretorn, Fath Jeans, and more.

Daily Thread is an exciting addition to The Empire Mall’s retailer lineup of women’s clothing, carrying sizes XS to 3X. They are sure to become a shopping destination for teens, young adults, and women’s clothing and accessories.

The store is expected to open in early summer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.