“Egg Drop” community Easter egg hunt begins in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you’re at a local playground or taking a stroll through your favorite park thanks to Oh My Cupcakes ‘Egg Drop’ you could find one of the many eggs hidden throughout Sioux Falls this week.

The ‘Egg Drop’ began Monday night as Oh My Cupcakes workers hid eggs at 3 different Sioux Falls parks but it won’t end there as the shop will continue hiding eggs at parks throughout the week.

“We’re not asking people to go to one location or to come to us we’re going to them,” Oh My Cupcakes Owner Melissa Johnson said.

Each morning after the eggs are hidden, a clue to which parks they are at will be posted on the cupcake shop’s Facebook page.

“Being a part of the community is something that Oh My Cupcakes is all about and I know that there are some parents who don’t have the money or the time or resources to bring their kids to a specific Easter egg hunt so we wanted to go mobile and let everyone take part,” Johnson said.

Oh My Cupcakes isn’t the only business making the ‘Egg Drop’ happen though as Silverstar Car Wash has free car wash coupons inside many of the eggs.

“We’ve worked with Oh My Cupcakes pretty closely so when they approached us with this an opportunity to give back to the community even in a small way we like getting to take that opportunity,” Will Bell Silverstar manager said.

The eggs will contain cupcake tokens, candy, free car washes, and even a $100 gift card to the cupcake shop.

“What has brought me so much joy is imagining the reactions of kiddos and families as they find these golden eggs hidden all throughout Sioux Falls. That’s heartwarming. I can’t wait to see the look on people’s faces,” Johnson said.

With over 240 eggs hidden throughout the city, there is plenty for everyone to find as eggs will be hidden all the way into Friday night.

