Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

More Minnesota poultry flocks infected with bird flu

File
File(MGN / Credit: Scott Bauer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the bird flu is spreading to additional poultry flocks in the state.

The latest outbreak of avian influenza has now affected 13 flocks in the state, up from seven last Friday. The newly reported cases all are in commercial turkey flocks - two in Kandiyohi County and one each in Becker, Dodge, Le Sueur and Stearns counties.

The affected flocks so far include more than 580,000 birds.

Birds in affected flocks are euthanized as part of efforts to keep the virus from spreading. The outbreak is s a serious threat to Minnesota’s turkey industry, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Police: 20-year-old woman arrested in Mitchell after admitting to firing gun at a parked car

Latest News

Feeding the Birds
Takings care of birds in the Spring/Summer
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Rain, wind, snow move in
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates debates issues facing the city
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates Paul TenHaken (right), Taneeza Islam (center), and David...
Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates debate issues facing the city