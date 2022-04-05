Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Murray State to join Missouri Valley Conference in football

League will now have 12 teams for 2023 season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley will have 12 teams playing football in 2023 after today’s news that Murray State will join the league.

Murray State is actually joining the league for all sports so the football portion of it was a slam dunk when the vote took play on Friday.

There’s no doubt the league is second to none in the country at this level and it’s getting even stronger each year with USD joining SDSU and perennial powerhouse North Dakota State in the playoffs for a second time under Bob Nielson.

And the league has more teams each year make the post season than any other conference in the F-C-S ranks. This should make it even stronger.

League Commissioner Patty Viverito says, ”The opportunity presented itself. As I think all of you are aware, because Murray State opted to accept an invitation to the Missouri Valley Conference as their multi-sport league and they were looking for a home for football, we were happy to accomodate. We began those conversations back in December and those culminated in a vote by our Presidents Council on Friday, April 1st. Happy to make the announcement today that we are now a 12 member league and that will become effective with the 2023 season.”

So Murray state joins the best football FCS conference in the country with teams perennially making deep runs in the playoffs, especially South Dakota State and NDSU where the Bison have dominated when it comes to National Championships.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
5,227 see Jackrabbit women defeat UCLA 62-59 in WNIT Semifinals.
UCLA coach impressed by Frost Arena & SDSU atmosphere

Latest News

Veerbeek was happy to be back home playing for Dordt Defenders
Veerbeek has career year leading Dordt to NAIA women’s championship game
USF Cougars rally past St. Cloud State 11-9
Cougars get bats working to rally past St. Cloud State in NSIC Baseball
USD Women ranked 24th in final basketball poll
Coyote Women ranked 24th in final basketball poll
10pm Sportscast Monday, April 4th
10pm Sportscast Monday, April 4th