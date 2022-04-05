Murray State to join Missouri Valley Conference in football

ST. LOUIS, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley will have 12 teams playing football in 2023 after today’s news that Murray State will join the league.

Murray State is actually joining the league for all sports so the football portion of it was a slam dunk when the vote took play on Friday.

There’s no doubt the league is second to none in the country at this level and it’s getting even stronger each year with USD joining SDSU and perennial powerhouse North Dakota State in the playoffs for a second time under Bob Nielson.

And the league has more teams each year make the post season than any other conference in the F-C-S ranks. This should make it even stronger.

League Commissioner Patty Viverito says, ”The opportunity presented itself. As I think all of you are aware, because Murray State opted to accept an invitation to the Missouri Valley Conference as their multi-sport league and they were looking for a home for football, we were happy to accomodate. We began those conversations back in December and those culminated in a vote by our Presidents Council on Friday, April 1st. Happy to make the announcement today that we are now a 12 member league and that will become effective with the 2023 season.”

So Murray state joins the best football FCS conference in the country with teams perennially making deep runs in the playoffs, especially South Dakota State and NDSU where the Bison have dominated when it comes to National Championships.

