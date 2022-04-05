Avera Medical Minute
New apartments, hotel approved for downtown Rapid City

The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel, retail and parking.
The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies will be a multi-purpose building with apartments, hotel, retail and parking.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction on a major downtown Rapid City building could begin as early as this summer now that the Rapid City Council approves it.

The Block 5 project by Lloyd Companies, is a multi-purpose building on Saint Joseph Street, specifically the parking lot between Fifth and Sixth streets. According to the Lloyd Companies website, the building will include 5,000 square feet of commercial space, 130 loft apartments, a Hyatt Place hotel with 117 rooms, and 330 parking spaces.

“This new development I believe will be seen as the cornerstone of the new downtown of Rapid City,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

